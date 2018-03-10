islamabad (PR) - Korea International Cooperation Agency Pakistan held a pre-departure meeting for 17 high-level government officials flying to Korea for a Country Focused Training programme on “Economic Development Strategy” scheduled to be held from March 18-31, 2018. The intended training programme aims to provide useful insight and guidelines on economic development by sharing Korea’s economic development experience and to strengthen policy making and implementation capacity of government officials from Pakistan.

On the occasion, the newly-arrived Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu welcomed the participants and said that Pakistan is a resource-rich country possessing resources like minerals, natural gas and agricultural land. She said that the country has high potential to transform into a developed nation.

“The training will be focused on enhancing your vision on socio-economic development of Korea and I hope you can learn and apply those lessons for sustainable development of Pakistan and fostering Korea-Pakistan development cooperation”, she stressed.

The participants were from different ministries including Planning commission, Economic Affairs, Capital Administration and Federal Board of Revenue. Muhamamd Humair Karim Joint Secretary EAD assured their support for strengthening ties between Pakistan and South Korea and paid their gratitude to the Korean government for offering this much needed training programme. Abdul Rahman Khan and Muhammad Ali Raza Programme, coordinators of KOICA, briefly introduced the courses and gave orientation to the participants about the Pre- Departure logistics of the training programme.