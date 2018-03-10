KARACHI - Karachi police claimed to have arrested over two dozen suspect criminals in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis. Police claimed to have nabbed some 24 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Gulberg police arrested an accused namely Miskeen while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused was wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activities. Taymoria police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Javaid Abdullah and Sikander while recovered narcotics from their possession. Police said that both the accused persons were drug paddlers used to running narcotics den in the locality. Samanabad police arrested an accused Fazal Waheed while recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession. Police said that the accused persons was considered a notorious drug dealer running drug dens in various areas. Sohrab Goth police arrested two accused persons including Jalaludin and Mehboob Ali while recovered weapons, snatch motorbike and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the both accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal cases. Clifton police arrested two drug paddlers including Nawab Shah and Bakht Shah while recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

Jackson police arrested two accused persons including Naseeb Arhman,

and Sardar Dawood while recovered narcotics from their possession. The accused persons were supplying different sort of drugs in the locality. Saudabad police arrested an accused Rahil while recovered narcotics from his possession. Surjani Town police arrested three drug paddlers and two street criminals. the accused persons arrested were including Shahid Bilal, Sarfaraz, Waseem and Haroon. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Memon Goth police arrested Namroz and Fayyaz recovered weapons and drugs from their possession. SITE A police arrested an accused Amjad recovered narcotics from his possession. Shah Latif and Yousaf Plaza police arrested two accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and two inspectors were removed from their posts on Friday.

The police officers removed from their posts were posted to Zone West and were removed from their posts by newly appointed Zone West police chief.

The police officers included Site division DSP Shahid Bashir, Surjani DSP Ishtiaq Hussain Arain, Gabol Town SHO Inspector Zawar Hussain and former reader to SDPO Surjani inspector Ghulam Rasool Magsi.

In separate notifications issued by DIGP Zone West Amir Farooqi, the DIGP Farooqi stated that since taking over the charge as DIGP West Zone, the undersigned monitor the working of Police officers minutely and in few days it has been observed that the performance of these police officers towards government duty is very distasteful and not up to the mark. It is also learnt that they are engaged unprofessional activities. Thus, do not deserve to be retained in this zone. It further stated that in view of forgoing, all these police officers are hereby removed from their posts and surrendered from this zone immediately with the directions to report to Karachi Police Office immediately for further orders.