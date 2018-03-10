KHANEWAL:- Paediatric ward equipped with modern facilities has started functioning in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khanewal. AC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said in a briefing to media and civil society that demand of the citizens of the ward had been fulfilled. He said that the ward has facilities of international standards. Emergancy ward of DHQ hospital is also upgraded by Punjab government. MS Asif Javed and other officers were also with him. Members of civil society said that the ward was the demand of the city and there was no health facility available for the children before.–Staff Reporter