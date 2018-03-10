ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has raised the issue of India’s grave human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir during the 37th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, being held in Geneva, Switzerland, a foreign ministry statement said on Friday.

Speaking at the Human Rights Council, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative Tahir Andrabi called upon India to stop killing Kashmiri civilians, end the impunity enjoyed by its security forces and allow unfettered access to the UN fact-finding team to investigate human rights violations in held Kashmir.

“India’s denial of access to the UN team is a ‘desperate attempt’ to hide its atrocities in the most militarised zone of the world,” he added.

Terming Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is “root of the problem,” Pakistan demanded the UN to continue documenting human rights abuses by India in the held Kashmir.

“India must end its illegal occupation and resolve the Kashmir despite in accordance with wishes of Kashmiri people as laid down in numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Andrabi said.

Later, replying to the Indian statement, he said Kashmiri struggle for the right to self determination could not be subsumed under the label of terrorism.

India’s illegal occupation, massive human rights abuses, extra-judicial executions and economic exploitation of the territory continue to stir the Kashmiri freedom movement.

“Pakistan would continue to give its moral and political support to the oppressed people of the Kashmir in realisation of their inalienable right to self determination,” Andrabi added.

The topic of the debate at the Human Rights Council was the annual report of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, who had regretted India’s denial of unconditional access in held Kashmir to the UN human rights investigators.

The report also noted with concern that discrimination and violence directed at minorities, particularly Muslims was on the rise in India.

“In some cases, this injustice appears actively endorsed by local or religious officials,” the report said.

TERRORIST ATTACK IN

KABUL FLAYED

Meanwhile, on Friday, Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mosalla-e-Mazar area of Kabul.

“We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in the brutal attack. We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.

“We believe concerted efforts by states, and close cooperation among them, are needed for eliminating the scourge of terrorism,” the statement said.