KARACHI - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday reached out to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for acquiring their four party Senators support for the upcoming elections for the Senate chairman.

The four votes of MQM-P have become key for the Senate chairman elections and even the Pakistan People’s Party who is at odds with MQM reached out to the party on Thursday night to lure them for the votes of party lawmakers for their Senate chairman candidate.

On Friday, a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair reached MQM-P headquarter Bahadurabad seeking support of party for the slot of Chairman in the upper house of the parliament.

Talking to the media men after the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiuqi said that democracy is going to enter it’s another phase-election of Chairman and deputy chairman Senate while we are thankful to PML-Nawaz delegates over contacting party leadership to conclude Senate polls with MQM-P support.

He said that after the general election of the 2013, MQM-P leadership remained in contact with ruling party PML-Nawaz and decision making body of the party on various instance lend a supporting hand to the ruling party. And MQM-P leadership would continue to support PML-Nawaz as per the democratic norms, he said.

Khalid said that since long MQM-P voters were deprived of even basic facilities and it has created sense of scarcity among the voters. MQM-P desire stability of the democracy in country and decision would be taken keeping in view the entire situation from which the party has been gone through and it also put the voters in suffering.

He said that Karachi pays about 70 per cent of revenue but it is awful that ruling provincial government has been neglecting the urban region of the province since long. Provincial rulers have failed to accomplish their duties and that is why MQM-P leadership had brought the issue in the notice of Federal ruling party with a hope that it would bring the urban region of Sindh province out from the crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that federal government keeping in view the transport situation of the Karachi announced Green Line project which is in the last phase of completion whereas the planning had been finalized for the Prime Minister 25billion package for Karachi.

Currently the battle is between democrats and horse traders and we are thankful to the MQM-P legislators for their supports in the Senate Election, said Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

On the other hand MQM-P delegation led by party Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan called on Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi at Kangri House. During the meeting MQM-P leaders Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Mehfooz Yar Khan and Javed Hanif were present on the occasion. Taking to the media men after the meeting, PML-Functional Chief congratulated MQM-P senator Faroogh Naseem over victory in Senate polls. He said that party came up with an assessment that it would stand with each other with the agenda to resolve the issues of people and strengthen democracy in the country, furthermore both parties would chalk out a plan to contest general elections jointly.

Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that in past both the parties extended support to each other on various instants and today party delegation led by Amir Khan has called on PML-F chief with an agenda to carry on this consensus. He informed that party is making contact with various parties over the election of the chairman and deputy chairman of upper house of parliament. MQM-P leadership has held a meeting with Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and MQM-P decision making body will finalize its decision of support after consultation, he added.