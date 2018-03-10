KARACHI - The paramedical staff continued boycott of duties and staged a sit-in outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) on second consecutive day, here on Friday, causing grave hardships to patients as OPDs and operation theatres facilities remained suspended in the province.

Scores of patients from Karachi and interior Sindh were denied OPD services, elective surgeries and other medical facilities as paramedics continued boycott of duties in Karachi and other cities of Sindh province for acceptance of their demand of health professional allowance. The protest demonstration of paramedical staff has badly affected patient care at government hospitals of Karachi and other parts of the province. The visiting and admitted patients had to suffer as the outpatients departments and wards almost remained non-functional due to the protest of employees.

More than 200 schedule surgeries were postponed at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government New Karachi Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Sindh Government Hospital Saudabad and other health facilities. Paramedics of Sindh under the banner of Paramedical Staff Joint Action Committee, Sindh continued sit-in out the Karachi Press Club for acceptance of their demand of health professional allowance.

The central leader of Paramedical Staff Joint Action Committee, Sindh Akhlaq Ahmed Khan vowed to continue boycott of duties and staged sit-in until issuance of notification of health professional allowance from Sindh Health Department.