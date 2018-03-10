LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that due to the untiring efforts of the PML-N government, energy crisis has been overcome in the country.

“When we came to power in 2013, the people were suffering long hours of load shedding as the past rulers did nothing to solve this problem. It was a criminal negligence on their part. Taking stock of the situation, our government not only set up new projects but completed different energy projects with speed and transparency, the CM said this in a statement Friday.

A new example has been set by completing energy projects in the record time and billions of rupees have also been saved in these projects, he said, adding that the credit goes to the PML-N government.

He continued: the wheel of industry is moving fast as energy crisis in the country is now over and prospects of prosperity and development have brightened. The industrialisation due to availability of required quantum of energy is also a guarantee to more and more jobs that is a vital aspect of the national development.”

He took swipe at his opponents, saying that the elements who were habitual liars misled the public them with the slogan of change.

The CM said that Sahiwal project has set a new world record with regard to speedy completion and pointed out that the project of this production capacity is not completed so early even in China. This project has broken not only Chinese but world record as well because no 1320-megawatt project has been completed in such a short period of time in the world history. He said that PML-N leadership has saved the nation from darkness and written a new history of hard work, trust and honesty.

The chief minister said that Pakistan was looted mercilessly in the past and the looters of national resources are today talking about elimination of corruption from the society. On the other side, there are people who got their loans worth billions of rupees written-off, obstructed the process of national development through sit-ins and brought the country to the brink of collapse. Those who stood in the way of national development and mercilessly plundered the national kitty should peep into their own conscience. He said that the hard work and strenuous efforts put forth by the PML-N government for completing the energy projects are unprecedented in the national history. Due to it, the menace of loadshedding is over today and ample electricity is available for every sector of life. Pakistan Muslim League-N government prioritized the elimination of energy crisis from the day one and worked hard. This is the reason that electricity plants of thousands of megawatts capacity are working successfully and energy needs are being fulfilled, conclude the chief minister.