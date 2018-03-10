rawalpindi - PML-N Senator-elect Dr Mussadiq Malik said that the people of Pakistan need a country where an elected prime minister should be given due respect instead of sending him packing by a ‘handful of people’ for a crime he never committed. He expressed these views while addressing the PML-N Social Media Workers Convention organised by PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan at his residence on Friday. The convention was attended by Barrister Danial Chaudhry, former deputy speaker National Assembly Ch Jafar Iqbal, Federal Minister Danial Aziz, MNA Raja Javed Ikhlas, Malik Abrar, MPAs Tehseen Fawad, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Dr Jamal Nasir, former MNA Haji Pervaiz, former cantonment board vice chairman Raja Jahandad, Chairman UC Girja Raja Altaf Qadir, Dad Khan, Dost Muhammad Khan, private assistant to former interior minister Sheikh Sajid, PML-N Youth Wing Head Malik Abdul Samad, traders’ representative Sharjil Mir and a large number of N League workers.

Dr Mussadiq said that they do not need a country where the dreams of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal were crushed by the doctrine of necessity.

He said that the sanctity of ballot should be guaranteed by all means. Hailing the policies of former prime minister, he said, Nawaz Sharif has overcome energy crisis in the country besides launching the CPEC for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

He said that Maryam Nawaz would visit Rawalpindi very soon and would address a mammoth public gathering to share the message of his father with the people. He urged the people to accord a warm welcome to the daughter of former prime minister.

Addressing the convention, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan said that the N-League workers and leaders always stood firmly with their party chief in the time of need.

He said today’s mammoth gathering of public at my residence was just a trailer and would hold more big public gatherings in the future. “We are the companions of Mian Nawaz Sharif in this time of need and are ready to cut our necks to shield him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” said Barrister Danial Chaudhry while addressing the convention.

He said that all social media activists of N-League would be awarded commendatory certificates at their doorsteps. He said that N-League is committed to provide quality education, health and other basic facilities to masses.

Besides Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, several other speakers also addressed the Convention and expressed their full support to former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, the absence of some N League stalwarts, including former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim raised many eyebrows. Political pundits said that the N-League divided into two parts in the city that would dent party’s performance in the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, a gigantic traffic jam occurred at the Ammar Chowk, Airport Road, Chaklala Scheme III and its leading roads owing to the N-League rallies and convoys.