LAYYAH/BUREWALA - A protest demonstration was held here on Friday against the massacre of Syrian Muslims.

The protest was arranged by Pakistan Awami Raj (PAR) and civil society in front of District Press Club. The protesters were carrying banners and placards demanding early end to massacres of Muslims. Addressing the protesters, District President Isahaq Dasti said that the Muslim world should take notice of brutalities in Syria. Saifullah Bhutta Advocate demanded that UN and Arbas play their role to end brutalities in Syria as well in other Muslim areas. He condemned massacre of Muslim in Syria and UN failure.

Meanwhile, Burewala Bar Association (BBA) observed complete strike against alleged rude behavior of two local additional session judges here on Friday.

President of Burewala Bar Association Mian Iftikhar Sabir chaired a meeting in which lawyers decided to continue their strike till transfer of both the judges Razaullah Khan and Khawar Rasheed. He said that all groups are in favour of the strike call and would extend the call to other districts if the judges were not transferred. The lawyers have no personal vendetta against the judges. He said that Punjab Bar Council Multan Division members have also approached and they informed them about the reservations. He thanked the Vehari, Mailsi lawyers for their support.

DACOITY: Seven unidentified armed men looted Rs2.5 lakh cash from a vehicles showroom owner here on canal road on Friday.

Babar Nadeem Rahmani, resident of Sadiq Town, who runs vehicles showroom at Multan Road last afternoon, riding on his car, was going to Warraich Town. Near the main cemetery, seven unidentified armed men riding on a car and bike stopped the car and they on gun point looted 245,000 rupees and escaped.

GIRL ABUSED: An unidentified person allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl after intruding into the house in Chak 15/NB adjacent to Bhalwal City on Thursday.

According to FIR No. 71/18 registered at Bhalwal Saddr police station, the minor girl was playing in her house when an unknown person entered the house and abused the girl sexually. The suspect managed to flee after the girl's hue and cry alerted the neighbours and they rushed for her rescue. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the girl's father.

Bhalwal DSP Ijaz Khan told The Nation that the police had arrested the suspect and were investigating the incident. He said that the girl had been sent to hospital for medical examination. "The accused would be dealt with sternly," he maintained.