ISLAMABAD - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved an urban development sector scheme with an estimated cost of 2.95 billion rupees. The scheme includes, land acquisition and construction of boundary wall for construction of waste water treatment plants at Mehmood Booti, Shahdbagh and Shahdara, Lahore, and 'construction of surface water treatment plant at Bambanwala-Ravi-Bedian Canal, Near Ravi Siphon, Lahore, Radio Pakistan reported. Punjab government on the

direction of the chief minister is also spending billions of rupees on the development of health sector and development projects in southern Punjab.