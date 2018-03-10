FAISALABAD - A Punjab minister said education is the only way for overcoming poverty, ignorance and unemployment and putting the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that full command over knowledge and technology is imperative for the development of the country.

Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif encourages the talented and intelligent students for promoting the knowledge, he said during distribution of prizes to the position holders of a school.

He congratulated all the position holders along with their parents and teachers on their remarkable achievements.

He hoped that these students will continue their journey of success in their educational career and render best services for humanity and country in their near future.

He said educational institutes in private sectors are playing important role for providing quality education to the youths as well as extending their full cooperation to the Punjab govt. to promote education in the province.

The minister said that the goal of ensuring a dignified status to the country in the comity of nations and achieving self-sufficiency could be achieved though promot education. He said that hard working students are the asset of the nation.

He appreciated the progress of school and congratulated the position holders. He advised that the students should pay full attention on their education while teachers should focus on character building of students for achieving best results.

Principal Shahid Mughal thanked the provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu and other guests for encouraging the students.

He said in the 2018 annual examination Hareem Hussain, Wania Khan and Urwa Ejaz got overall position in the 8th, 7th and 6th class respectively. He said many students have got A plus grade in examination. During the prize distribution ceremony tableaus and other programmes also presented by the students.