DUBAI - Karachi Kings and Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur validated the possibility that in future Imad Wasim can be the captain of the national side but immediately added that as long as he is coaching he will be having Sarfraz Ahmed as captain in all three formats of the game.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, he said: “In future Imad Wasim probably can be Pakistan’s captain, but Saffy is entrenched in of all forms of the game and as long as I am coaching Pakistan I am going to have Sarfraz Ahmed with me.” Responding to a question, the Pakistan coach said that instantly after the Pakistan Super League tournament the national team will be facing ‘big challenges’. “Straight after that we will be going into T20s with the West Indies. I have got a very clear picture in my mind about the T20 side, world cup side and the Test side. We are going to take medical test, fitness test straight after the West Indies series,” he said. “Whether there will be one or two players from PSL, I am not sure.” He announced that the Test squad against upcoming series against England will be cut down to 15 after fitness test in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Arthur said all his team Kings needed was some momentum to start winning again. The Kings have lost their last two matches after the former table-toppers' winning streak was shattered by a rained out match in Sharjah.

"We need some standout performances to change the momentum. We had that momentum [initially] but then we had the rain break and then we didn't play for a couple of days then didn't play for another three days," Arthur, whose team won its first three matches but lost the next two after a match against the Multan Sultans was called off because of rain, said.

"We just need to find that win again, and when we get that win, we get the momentum and off we go again," he said.