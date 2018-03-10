BAHAWALPUR - Women are brave, courageous and patient and can play an active role in progress and prosperity of the country.

This was maintained by speakers in a seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (UoB) in connection with International Women's Day. The seminar was held under directives from UoB Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq.

The participants were briefed about the current year's theme of United Nations "Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Women's Lives".On the occasion, speakers highlighted legislation by the government for the protection of working women at workplace.

They pointed out that the Pakistani women were playing due role in all walks of life, adding that the government, civil society and media are contributing to the welfare and development of the womenfolk which was being praised across the world.

Participants of the seminar lauded efforts of the UoB vice chancellor for establishing a day care centre and female study park - first of their kind in Pakistani universities - which had been providing outdoor study facilities to female students including proper sitting places under shades with Wi-Fi connectivity. They also lauded the establishment of tennis and basketball courts as well as a squash complex in the university campus. Profs - Razia Musarrat, Shazia Anjum, Rubina Bhatti, Robina Rafiq and Farha Amir spoke on the occasion.