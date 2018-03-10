RAWALPINDI - A comprehensive report prepared by the experts of United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has recommended that in order to promote tourism in Pakistan, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) should be transformed into National Tourism Authority at the federal level.

According to details, due to efforts made by the Managing Director (MD) PTDC, Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor Khan, a UNWTO workshop was held here in January this year.

UNWTO Experts, Harry Huang and George Drakeop attended the workshop and reviewed the current situation of tourism in Pakistan. They have prepared a comprehensive report containing all the facts and figures. Public-private partnership for infrastructure development for the promotion of the sector is also essential, the report added. The report says that tourism opportunities in Pakistan are not less than any country of the world, but due to many factors, Pakistan could not achieve its right place in global tourism.

According to the report, the main reason for lack of proper development in the tourism sector in Pakistan is non existence of proper advertising and non-participation of the authorities concerned from Pakistan in global tourism event, which is affecting the sector and causing a negative impression across the world.

In the past, the sector was not included in the main priorities of the govt and under the 18th constitutional amendment, the transition of Ministry of Tourism to provinces had badly affected the performance of an effective institution like PTDC.

Though, provincial organizations are playing their role for promoting domestic tourism in their areas of jurisdiction, but projection abroad under federal umbrella is need of the hour.

, through which the tour operators and provincial organizations could participant in international events and represent the country.

The report appreciated efforts of MD PTDC, his vision for promotion and development of tourism in the country and acknowledged that the incumbent government is committed to promote tourism. The report also strongly recommended that PTDC should be transformed into National Tourism Authority.

The report further said that the government of Pakistan should give financial assistance to PTDC for publicity and promotion so that the authority could promote tourism sites at international level as well as represent Pakistan with the participation of private sector tourism organizations in international tourism exhibitions.