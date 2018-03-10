Lahore: Hearing the case at the SC, the CJP observed that he would explain today the meaning of Baba Rehmat (wise old man) and why he used it.

The CJP remarked that Baba Rehmat is a person who brings ease in lives of people and helps them solve their problems. He said he borrowed the term from famous writer Ashfaq Ahmad’s work. He said, “A baba is he who helps people solve their problems.” The CJP went on to say that he cared less about criticism of his actions, observing that he would continue to work for the public welfare. He had referred to the judiciary using the term Baba in December last year during his speech. “The judiciary is your baba and do not doubt its integrity,” he had said.–Staff Reporter