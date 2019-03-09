Share:

ISLAMABAD-Speakers on Saturday said that women had made a remarkable contribution towards the economic progress of the country which had narrowed down gender disparity in almost all walks of life. Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) holds those women to high pedestal who never let their disability overpower them and unleashed their hidden potential in a challenging world for development and prosperity of the country, said Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi.

He was addressing a function in connection with the International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Think equal, build smart and innovate for change’ held at the PRCS’ national headquarters here.

Dr Saeed Elahi said that the PRCS’ Women Forum addressed the specific needs of Pakistani women and girls in times of natural and manmade disasters.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and deepest appreciation on behalf of Pakistan Red Crescent Society to all those who have contributed towards promoting the human rights of women in their personal or institutional capacity, and to all those courageous women and men who continue to work for empowerment and well-being of the women of Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman Nagiub Ullah Malik said that the PRCS remained committed to empowerment of women and Women’s Forum was the right platform for women to fight the hardened culture of gender disparity, machismo and contribute towards women empowerment.

Addressing the participants, Member Managing Body and Treasurer PRCS Mumtaz Haider Rizvi said that in the past two decades, women had made a remarkable contribution towards the economic progress of the country which had narrowed down gender disparity in almost all walks of life.

Member Managing Body Mian Abdul Rauf said that disabled men, women and children were an integral part of the society who were playing an important part in the country’s progress and prosperity.

He said that special persons were equally talented and mentally endowed like the able-bodied people and they just needed a fair field and no favour to go ahead with their mission of doing something for the country and the nation.

Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed said that the PRCS was sparing no effort to open more avenues for women to serve the society in different roles. He said that it was a feather in the PRCS’ cap that 12,460,84 women had benefitted so far from its different programmes.