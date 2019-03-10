Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that after glistening Dubai and Sharjah the carnival of Pakistan Super League Cricket has finally reached to its homeland in Karachi. Barrister Murtaza Wahab while felicitating the cricket fans in the metropolis, encouraged them to go to National Stadium Karachi to support their favourite teams. The adviser said that it is time for Karachiites to rejoice cricket carnival in the city.

Commenting on the security measures adopted for safety of the players and spectators, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government had left no stone unturned while making foolproof security arrangements for the mega event. He also requested the people to fully cooperate with the security personnel. In another statement, the adviser to Sindh chief minister expressed his profound grief and sorrow over a sad incident that took place in at an under-construction building in which six labourers lost their lives when a lift fell in Clifton area of the metropolis. The adviser said that the Sindh government would effusively investigate to find out real cause of the tragic incident. He also said that the Sindh government would make available every existing medical facility to the injured labourers. The adviser also condoled with the descendants of the deceased labourers.

Sattar terms PSL matches good omen

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s former convener and senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches in Karachi is good omen.

“The peace in Karachi has improved with the efforts of citizens and securities agencies,” he said while talking to media after appearing in a court here on Saturday. “The registration of cases against us is out of our understanding,” he claimed.

Dr Sattar expressed his delight over happening of PSL matches in Karachi.

He said: “It is the result of hard work and sacrifices of all. Karachi generates 60% of the country revenue and has created noted players.”

He said that whole nation is with Pakistan Army in present situation.