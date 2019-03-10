Share:

PESHAWAR : The executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Afghan authorities to release Pakistani empty trucks and containers being held at Khor Maidan area near Tokham border in Afghanistan.

The committee, during its meeting held in chair of SCCI president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, expressed serious concern over the charging high rents of empty trucks and containers, restricted to cross Torkham border and enter into Pakistan after unloading of goods in Afghanistan. They were demanded of the Afghan government to take notice and allow empty trucks to enter Pakistan to prevent them of charging high rents from trucks and containers’ owners.

Besides members of the executive body, the FPCCI former president Ghazaffar Bilour, the chamber senior vice president Engr Saad Khan, vice president Haris Mufti, former president Zahid Shinwari, Malik Niaz also attended the meeting.

The meeting asked the government to ensure in time completion of the BRT project and extend relief to the project affected traders.

They also expressed concern over the issuance of sale tax, income tax, and professional etc tax notices to business community and harassment of the traders by the tax collection teams.