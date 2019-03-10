Share:

LAHORE - Punjab is performing well in implementation on the UN Conventions that is helping Pakistan improve its image in the world, says the attorney general for Pakistan.

Anwer Mansoor Khan, while chairing a meeting to review the status of implementation on 27 United Nations Conventions at Civil Secretariat, stressed the need for taking solid steps to review the death penalty and reduce torture on prisoners. He said the government was paying special attention on safeguarding the basic human rights such as freedom of expression, protection of journalists and representatives of NGOs.

Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja told the meeting that the Punjab government was giving top priority to protecting the rights of the children and the women with emphasis over bonded and child labour.

“To improve the pace of implementation, digitization of laws and capacity building of relevant stakeholders is given great importance in Punjab along with necessary legislation in the Assembly,” he added.