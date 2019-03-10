Share:

KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a fresh NOTAM on Saturday extended suspension of flight operations at Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur airports for further 24 hours.

These airports will remain partially restored till March 15, the CAA announcement said.

The CAA in a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on March 1st, announced opening of Pakistan’s airspace in a phased process.

Pakistan’s airspace was closed and flight operations were suspended in the end February due to escalation of tensions with neighbouring India.

Two warplanes of India were downed by Pakistan Air Force after their intrusion in the country’s airspace.

All domestic and international flights were suspended at the airports of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan.

The CAA NOTAM had said the Lahore Airport would remain partially functioning till March 8.

During the four days of flights suspension more than four hundred flights and 25,000 passengers were affected.

The flight operations had been suspended at Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other major airports of the country, after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets as they violated the Line of Control on February 27.