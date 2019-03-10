Share:

LAHORE - The 33rd annual exhibition of the Artist Association of Pakistan kicked off at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall on Saturday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated the exhibition. Former foreign minister Sardar Aseff Ahmed Ali Khan, Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan, Pakistan National Council of Arts Director General Jamal Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and a large number of art lovers were present on the occasion.

The governor appreciated efforts of the artists from various cities and towns of the country.

Talking to the media, he announced opening the Governor’s House to the general public every Saturday and Sunday. “People can have a guided tour to the building of Governor’s House. People can visit Governor’s House every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm,” he said.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to isolate Pakistan on the pretext of Pulwama attack, but all his efforts went in vain as Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the gesture of peace and the world appreciated him.