ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Narcotics Force has sought its inclusion in “The Investigation for Fair Trial Act, 2013” in order to enhance its enforcement capabilities and getting conviction of drug traffickers through evidence collected by modern techniques, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The parliament had passed “The Investigation for Fair Trial Act, 2013” to regulate the powers of the law-enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies for collection of evidence by means of modern techniques and devices. This legislation authorised the agencies mentioned in section 3 of the Act i.e. ISI, three services intelligence agencies, Intelligence Bureau and Police, for collection of evidence through interception including emails, SMS, IPER/CDR, and any form of computer-based or cell-based information with respect to offences under the laws given in schedule-I of the Fair Trial Act and all such evidences are admissible in the court of law. Despite being a premier drug law-enforcement agency, neither ANF was empowered under section 3 of “The Investigation for Fair Trial Act, 2013” nor “The Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997” (CNS) was included in schedule attached to the Act of 2013.

The Schedule-I of the Fair Trial Act include the offences under “The Private Military Organizations Abolition and Prohibition Act, 1974” to the extent of terrorist activities; offences under “The Prevention of Anti-National Activities Act, 1974” to the extent of terrorist activities; offences under “The Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997”; offences under “The Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2001” to the extent of terrorist activities; and offences under “The National Command Authority Act, 2010” to the extent of Anti-terrorism Act, 1997 only. Offences under “The Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997” are not part of the Schedule-I of the Fair Trial Act. Subsequently, the ANF took up the case with the Ministry of Interior for inclusion of the name of ANF in the Act.

The move comes in view of the critical circumstances regarding anti-state and terrorist activities in the country. Collection of evidence by means of modern techniques and devices would help prevent and effectively deal with scheduled offences and to regulate the powers of the law-enforcement and intelligence agencies and for matters connected therewith or ancillary thereto. In Act 2013, a system of check and balance was introduced by regulating such powers through executive and judicial oversight. Feeling that the existing laws didn’t provide for or regulate advanced investigative techniques such as surveillance of accused and human intelligence, property interference, wire tapping and communication interception of e-mail, video-recording or calling, electronic SMS led to the enactment of the law.

The Director General of ISI, three Services Intelligence Agencies, IB and Police, may be applicants for seeking such necessary permission under rule 4 of the Rules 2013 to present a report before Minister for permission to make an application to the Judge. A session judge would be authorised to issue a warrant for surveillance of a citizen in the country to a government entity, to abovementioned Agencies.