ISLAMABAD- Australia’s High Commissioner Margaret Adamson and President Ladies Fund Tara Dawood Saturday hosted a panel discussion on ‘Women who were shattering glass ceilings,’ aimed at advocating equal rights and opportunities to women and girls in the society.

Held in collaboration with Ladies Fund, the discussion was focused on International Women’s Day 2019 theme “More Powerful Together,” aimed at bringing together men and women from across the public and private sector, civil society and academia, said a press release issued here.

The objective of the event was also recognising the importance of partnerships in creating a world that offered equal rights and opportunities to women and girls. “Pakistan has given the world many examples of wom n shattering the glass ceiling and rising to the top.

International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate and reflect on progress made by these women, and to recommit to challenging the persistent barriers to gender equality and women’s empowerment,” Adamson said.

High Commissioner Adamson also highlighted that Australia pursued the goal of equal opportunity for women and girls – both at home and abroad.

“As members of United Nations Human Rights Council (2018-20), and parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, Australia is committed to working with Pakistan to advance the rights of women and girls. Promoting equality and the rights of women and girls is Australian Government’s key policy and aid priority in Pakistan,” she added.

The panellists included renowned beauty entrepreneur and philanthropist Musarrat Misbah, women rights and water activist Simi Kamal, and CEO of the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Yasir Asfaq.