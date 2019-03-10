Bayern Munich overtook Borussia Dortmund to move atop the standings after crushing Wolfsburg 6-0 at home in the 25th round of Bundesliga on Saturday.
The German record champions recaptured the top spot after 161 days as Robert Lewandowski scored twice to sink harmless "Wolves" 6-0.
The hosts gained momentum and doubled their advantage only three minutes later as Gnabry's build-up work allowed Lewandowski to make it 2-0.
Wolfsburg remained hapless as Mats Hummels missed a promising opportunity just before the break.
After the restart, Bayern tripled the lead as James Rodriguez had all time and space to curl the ball from 18 meters into the bottom far corner in the 52nd minute.
Robert Lewandowski rounded off the victory after wrapping his brace in the closing period.
Elsewhere, Dortmund slipped to the second place, as their 3-1 win over Stuttgart was not enough to defend the top spot.
Hertha Berlin lost to Freiburg as Vedad Ibisevic's own goal sealed the 2-1 defeat in front of home crowd.
The following are fixtures for Sunday: Hoffenheim encounter bottom side Nuremberg, and struggling Hannover face Bayer Leverkusen.