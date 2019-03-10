Share:

KARACHI - The British Deputy High Commission in Karachi organised an Education and Trade Expo as part of the UK and Pakistan: smart way of doing business, to showcase CSR activities being done by UK organisations for the development and prosperity of the communities they work in Pakistan.

The expo showcased UK companies that practice ‘responsible business’ and highlighted the UK’s expertise in sectors of competitive advantage such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, energy, financial and professional services, pharmaceuticals and retail and consumer goods.

Speaking at the briefing, Deputy High Commissioner and UK Trade Director for Pakistan, Elin Burns said: I am delighted to be showcasing the fantastic range of work being done by leading UK companies investing in Pakistan’s future. These initiatives span a range of areas, and serve to highlight the breadth and depth of the UK’s engagement on the prosperity agenda. Boosting trade between the UK and Pakistan is vital for our mutual prosperity, and reflects the strength of UK-Pakistan connections across the board”.

The expo had participating booths by the Department of International Trade (DIT), the British Council, and various business giants such as Unilever, RB, Shell, Glaxo Smith and Kline (GSK) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB).

The UK is currently Pakistan’s second largest source of foreign direct investment, Pakistan’s largest export market in Europe and second largest globally.

The expo reinforces the UK Government’s continued commitment to increasing trade with Pakistan.