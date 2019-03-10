Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that measures are being taken on priority basis for promotion of the agriculture sector and welfare of small farmers.

While talking to delegations at the CM Office on Saturday, he said that promotion of agriculture sector on modern lines was direly needed and special focus was being paid to agriculture research and development.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would protect rights of farmers at every cost because progress of the country was linked with the development of agriculture sector.

Usman Buzdar said that a long-term policy was being pursued for development of agriculture on permanent grounds and with the grace of Allah Almighty, it would produce far-reaching results.

He said that new programmes were being started to increase yield of crops and increase income of farmers. He said approval had been granted for provision of certified cotton seed to farmers that would help increase cotton yield. The CM said indiscriminate action would be taken against manufacturers of spurious pesticides, adding that special measures were being taken to increase yield of oilseed crops.

CM welcomes PSL matches in Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed holding of PSL-4 matches in Pakistan and expressed good wishes for the teams taking part in the event.

In a statement, he said: “We welcome all international players who have arrived in Pakistan and thank them.” He said the people of Pakistan are peace-loving and they love sports. He said a secure Pakistan would win due to peaceful holding of PSL-4 matches and people would witness the best cricket.

Meanwhile, he condemned participation of Indian players in a match with Australia while wearing army caps. The chief minister said the game was a symbol of peace and India violated the rules and morals of the game through their act. The International Cricket Council should take action over it.