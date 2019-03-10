Share:

MULTAN : Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has started free laboratory test of seed germination before sowing of cotton crop.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Director CCRI Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood said that cotton growers across the country could send 100 grams cotton seed packets through courier service and the result of the seed germination would be conveyed within five days through Short Message Service (SMS) on their mobile numbers.

He said the institution was striving hard to provide guidance and training to cotton growers.

The cotton growers should send their name, address and CNIC numbers on Tele cotton helpline number 0334 1121213. The institution was providing information and

guidance to registered cotton growers during cotton season through mobile text messages.