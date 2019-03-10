Share:

LAHORE: Speakers of a condolence reference Saturday for a Pakistan Movement veteran Justice (R) Aftab Farrukh said that the deceased was a true patriot who devoted his whole life for building Pakistan and promoted the Two-Nation Theory.

The Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised the reference in collaboration with Pakistan Movement Workers Trust.

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said late Farrukh had never compromised on Islam and Pakistan and was known for his bravery and uprightness. Chief Justice (R) Mian Mehboob Ahmed called him a lively person always preferring principles over personal interests. The participants also prayed for the departed soul.