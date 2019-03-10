Share:

GILGIT - The rescue team that was searching two foreign mountaineers who were gone missing while attempting the killer summit, Nanga Parbat has confirmed their death.

The Italian climbers, Tom Ballard and Daniele Nardi were reported missing from altitude of 6300 meters on February 24, 2019 during their winter expedition to defeat Nanga Parbat, the mountain infamous in the world for high mortality rate of mountaineers.

The rescue team comprising four climbers was taken to Nanga Parbat by Pakistan Army. The team was provided all the needed assistance and help by renowned climbers of Pakistan including Ali Sadpara and Rehmat Ali Baig.

The team carried out the search with the help of high altitude drone cameras and found the two marks which they termed bodies of missing climbers.

The leader of rescue team has also informed Italian envoy Stefano Pontecorvo about the findings about the missing climbers.