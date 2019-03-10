Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that India wanted to destroy Pakistan and one should not expect any good from Indians.

“Congress and BJP both do not want to give freedom to Kashmiri people because usurping the rights of Kashmiris is in their manifestos,” he said while addressing a presser at Haraka on Chakbeli Khan Road on Saturday.

He advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid unwise consultants and forge unity with opposition to tackle the enemy. He said that the PM should not express his anger and if he could not control his anger, he should lock horns with Indian counterpart Narendra Moodi. “Imran should snub Moodi instead of country’s politicians,” the former minister said.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a critical juncture and the PM should get the nation united to give a strong message to the world that we are ready to face any misadventure from India.

“The Army can defeat enemies only when the nation stands by it,” Nisar added. He said that he would comment over National Action Plan as it would give impression of division between the government and the institutions. “The government should have implemented NAP in true latter and spirit much earlier because a message is going to the world that Pakistan is cracking down against banned outfits in wake of Pulwama incident,” MPA Nisar said.

He advised the PM to avoid attending TV shows or holding pressers. He said that he would not take oath as member of Punjab Assembly.