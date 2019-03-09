Share:

ISLAMABAD- FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences held a medal distribution ceremony at Islamabad campus of the university to mark the success of high achievers in academics.

While addressing on this occasion, Rector FAST-NU Dr Ayub Alvi congratulated the position holders and encouraged the students to play a proactive role in national development by showcasing their talent and spirit.

Stressing upon moral values, he said that true success was being a good human being and becoming a source of inspiration for others. Though getting good grades and top positions mean a lot in academic career but ultimate success in practical life depends upon commitment and team work, he added.

While talking about different factors involved in the success of students, Rector FAST-NU said that many people including parents and teachers played huge role behind the scenes and their part must be acknowledged. Dr Ayub Alvi said that spreading knowledge should never be ignored because, he said, it is the easiest way to play positive role in national growth.

On this occasion, NU-FAST Islamabad Campus Director Dr Waseem Ikram congratulated the students to continue their efforts for academic excellence. Terming leadership crisis as a major cause behind weak performances of national institutions, Dr Waseem urged the students to follow the footsteps of Quaid-E-Azam.

While mentioning Quaid’s commitment and strong personality, the campus director said that building character of youth was prime responsibility of parents and teachers. He said that ‘we at FAST-NU are trying hard to bring positive changes in the lives of our students and hope that they will be generating positive impact’.

Earlier, Rector FAST-NU awarded 59 medals including 21 gold medals, 18 silver and 20 bronze medals to students who secured top 3 positions in fall 2018 examinations for different batches of computer sciences, management sciences and electrical engineering department. In computer sciences, Maira Farooq, Usama Ali, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Ayesha Qamar, Syed Hammad Ali Shaha, Daniyal Hassan, Farjad Ilyas and Nabeel Danish received the gold medals.