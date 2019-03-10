Share:

MIRANSHAH - PTI-led government Saturday achieved another milestone by connecting the erstwhile incommunicado tribal districts with the global network with the inauguration of 3G and 4G cellular services in the region.

The cellular service was inaugurated by Chief Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with other federal and provincial cabinet members at a ceremony here.

Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Adviser to Chief Minister on Merged Districts and provincial government Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir, MPA Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir also address the gathering.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani was also present.

CM launches health insurance cover of Rs720,000 per family

At the ceremony, the chief minister also launched Sehat Insaf Card to provide annual health insurance cover of Rs720,000 to each family. He also pledged that during his next visit, he would inaugurate a cadet college, medical college and university along with some other developmental projects for the area.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the designs of some so-called political leaders to divide Pashtoons would never succeed. He said those trying to pit Pashtoons against each other had already been voted out by the people for their inability to deliver during their tenure.

He said even the so-called Pashtoon leaders had also misused the funds allocated for rehabilitation of militancy-hit Malakand Division; however he assured the public that now he would personally monitor all the spending for the uplift of erstwhile FATA.

He said people had given a chance to these so-called Pashtoon leaders but they left behind a legacy of excessive corruptions, and that was why their catchy slogans failed to lure the people in next elections.

He told the gathering that having come from Swat District he was alive to the issues confronting the people of the area, and assured that the resources meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction would be strictly spent in the newly merged districts.

He said that the resources and the packages pledged by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of the area would be strictly spent in the erstwhile tribal belt.

The chief minister said that he had been directed by the prime minister to work for the welfare and development of the people of FATA districts. This is a mission he would accomplish in any circumstances, he resolved.

He said the people affected by the militancy and operation would be brought back to their houses from across the border.

He also announced the construction of 54 Km long road from Spin to Shawa and also committed various development projects to promote tourism in the area. He also announced Rs. 0.5 million for the school uniforms of kids studying a primary school in Baka Khel IDPs camp.

Mehmood Khan said Pashtoons could not be deceived again through political sloganeering. He recalled the chief minister secretariat in the past had been notorious for corrupt practices and shadowy deals.

He said he knew the real issues and the problems of the people of erstwhile tribal areas because he himself belonged to the PATA which had similar history of being hit by militancy, just like Malakand division.

He viewed that by dividing the Pashtoons, the so-called leaders wanted to create differences among Pashtoons for their political designs and confidently believed that their designs would never meet success.

The chief minister also assured to address the reservations of the people regarding infrastructure development, education and health projects, rehabilitation and repatriation of the internally displaced people.

Reiterating his government’s resolve to root out corruption, he warned for strict action against the corrupt elements. He said the provincial government belonged to Pashtoon who had also an appropriate representation in the federal government.

He said the Pashtoons had rendered numerous sacrifices and now they desired peace, harmony and development and his government would deliver in accordance with their wishes.