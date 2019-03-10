Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has asked Financial Action Task Force to appoint any other member of FATF as co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) in place of India for a fair, unbiased and objective review process of Islamabad’s anti-money laundering efforts.

In a letter addressed to FATF President Marshall Billingslea, Finance Minister Asad Umar has stated that India’s animosity towards Pakistan is well known and her recent belligerence was another manifestation of it.

The letter referred to Indian finance minister’s statement regarding efforts for global isolation of Pakistan and India’s call for blacklisting of Pakistan during the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) meeting on February 18, 2019, which demonstrated Indian intentions to hurt Pakistan’s economic interests.

The Asia-Pacific Group is a FATF-style regional body for the Asia-Pacific region. FATF, APG and other regional anti-money laundering bodies constitute a global network to combat money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the financing of proliferation.

Like many other regional bodies, the APG is an associate member in the FATF which permits the APG delegates to attend FATF meetings and intervene on policy and other matters, including FATF and global network governance. The APG typically has a large delegation to FATF meetings.

According to a news report, India was at forefront to get Pakistan blacklisted during the ICRG meeting but it did not press the demand during the final plenary meeting. India was backed by the United States and other powers.

Asad Umar stated in his letter that given the clear Indian motivation to hurt Pakistan’s economic interests, Indian presence among the evaluators and as co-chair of the Joint Group would undermine the impartiality and spirit of the peer review process, which lies at the heart of FATF’s methodology and objective assessment.

“We firmly believe that India’s involvement in the ICRG process will not be fair towards Pakistan,” the minister said, and urged that FATF appoint another country as co-chair of the Joint Group to ensure an impartial assessment of Pakistan’s progress in regard to the FATF Action Plan.

“The ICRG and FATF meetings must not be allowed to be used as a platform by India to make political speeches against Pakistan. The sanctity of FATF processes require that separate assessments by individual countries for politically motivated outcomes are not allowed under the ICRG review,” the letter said.

The minister assured the FATF president that Pakistan remains firm in its commitment to work with FATF/ICRG and the Joint Group and to implement the Action Plan.

Pakistan raised its concern with the Asia Pacific Group in June last year, over India’s negative attitude and its intentions to hurt Pakistan’s interests but no action was taken in regard to re-composition of the Joint Group. Similar concerns were also raised with FATF Secretariat and ICRG co-chairs on the sidelines of the FATF Plenary of February 2019.

Pakistan is currently at FATF grey list and the global anti-money laundering organisation had asked Islamabad to swiftly implement its 27-point Action Plan to prevent it landing on the blacklist.

The FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan’s progress in June 2019 which will be preceded by face-to-face meeting with the Asia-Pacific Joint Group in May 2019. Pakistan was earlier placed by FATF in its Ongoing Compliance Document in view of an action plan undertaken by it to strengthen its CFT Regime.

The FATF had recently reviewed the progress made by Pakistani authorities concerned with CFT role, based upon an analysis carried out by the APG. The FATF noted that Pakistan took several steps to implement the action plan including by undertaking Risk Assessment of Terrorism Financing and Cash Smuggling in the country.