ISLAMABAD- Islamabad police and the security personnel on Saturday conducted search operation in areas of Secretariat police station and arrested five suspects, a police spokesman said.

Officials of Islamabad police and security personnel conducted search operation in areas of Bari Imam, Quaid-e-Azam University, vicinity of China Embassy and others. Under supervision of superintendent of police (City), personnel of Counter-Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos and staff of bomb disposal squad also participated in the search operation.

They screened 309 houses; checked 149 persons, 3 hotels, shops as well as a factory and arrested five suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that the purpose of the search operation and high vigilance was to ensure foolproof security in the city. He directed all SHOs to continue combing different areas. He has also appealed the residents to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.