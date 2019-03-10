Share:

KHAIRPUR - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday expressed disappointment at the Indian cricket team’s decision to don Indian army caps during a match against Australia a day earlier.

The Indian cricket team had worn camouflage caps during its match against Australia yesterday ‘as [a] mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces’. “The ICC should take notice of it,” the foreign minister said.

Qureshi is the second government official to point out the ‘politicisation’ of the ‘gentleman’s game’.

Speaking to media representatives in Sukkur, the foreign minister declared that Pakistan was prepared to give a befitting response in case of any aggression from India. He said that Pakistan’s restraint in the face of Indian aggression was being praised worldwide. “Meanwhile, New Delhi’s policies in occupied Kashmir are being criticised by the people in India who were saying that India has ‘lost Kashmir’,” the foreign minister insisted. “Politicians and leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah were also questioning India’s policy regarding occupied Kashmir,” Qureshi told reporters.

He said the situation in occupied Kashmir had deteriorated so much that the United States had issued a travel advisory, telling its citizens not to visit the region.

He urged the international community and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take notice of Indian army’s brutalities in held Kashmir, and added that the United Nations Human Rights Commission has called for a commission to be formed to probe the situation in the occupied territory. The British House of Commons has also expressed concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged New Delhi to hold dialogue over the Kashmir conflict more than once since he came to power last year and has warned that continued suppression of Kashmiris by the Indian forces will result in grim consequences. He said India will have to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen at Ubaro, the foreign minister said that Modi government has become week due to its poor policies and the majority of people are against him. He said India wanted to isolate Pakistan but has become isolated itself. He said the entire world lauded the vision of Pakistan for peace.

He said that Kashmir is unresolved since 1948, and the UN also emphasised in a report last year to resolve Kashmir issue. “Modi is under pressure; we want peace and development of the region,” he said. He added: “Indian spy Kulbhushan confessed to his offence. We have fought this case in International Court, and now we are waiting for the decision of the court.”

The foreign minister said that Pakistan wants peace with India. “If India resorts to any aggression, we will give a befitting response.”

To a question, the foreign minister appealed to the leadership of all political parties to evolve consensus on implementation of National Action Plan against terrorists which was formulated through consensus of all the parties.