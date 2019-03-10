Share:

ISLAMABAD - Owing to the tight fiscal space, the government has slashed the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by Rs100 billion for the ongoing fiscal year.

The government has planned to further cut the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by Rs100 billion during the current financial year. Earlier, in September 2018, the government revised the development budget to Rs675 billion for the year 2018-19 from the total budgetary allocation of Rs800 billion. However, the federal government had informed the provinces that it would release only Rs575 billion for the development sector due to the tight fiscal space.

“The government is struggling to restrict the budget deficit mainly due to increase in interest payment, security expenditures and reduction in tax collection. Therefore, the government has decided to cut the development budget by Rs100 billion to control the budget deficit,” said an official of the ministry of finance. He further said that government is working to restrict the budget deficit at below 6.3 percent of the GDP during current fiscal year.

He admitted that massive shortfall in tax collection is a major concern for the government. “It is unlikely to cover the massive shortfall of above Rs230 billion in next four months without additional revenue generation measures”. The FBR had faced massive shortfall of Rs230 billion in tax collection during eight months (July to February) period of the year 2018-19 despite introducing mini budgets. The FBR had collected Rs2335 billion during eight months (July to February) of the ongoing financial year as against the target of Rs 2,565 billion.

The government has so far released Rs366 billion for different development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first eight months (July to February) 2018-19. According to latest data of PSDP 2018-19 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the government released a total of Rs 145.75 billion for development projects of various ministries, divisions and related departments out of Rs 291.55 billion budgeted allocation. The government has not released development funds so far for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms released a total of Rs158 billion for various development projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Rs17 billion out of Rs28.065 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of Pakistan Railways.

The budget deficit had already surged to one trillion rupees in just six months despite two mini budgets and reduction in development budget. The country’s expenditures stood at Rs3.36 trillion as against the revenues of Rs2.33 trillion during the first half (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal (FY2019) year. The budget deficit was recorded at Rs1.03 trillion (2.7 percent of the GDP), according to the latest data of ministry of finance.

The government had upward projected the budget deficit to 6.3 percent of the GDP (Rs2.39 trillion) for the ongoing fiscal year as against the target of 5.1 percent of the GDP. The incumbent PTI led government had made the fiscal adjustment of 2.5 percent of GDP in September 2018 to restrict the budget at 5.1 percent of the GDP during FY2019. The government had slashed the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by Rs125 billion to Rs675 billion for the ongoing fiscal year. The reduction was the part of the mini budget, which was announced by the incumbent government to control the budget deficit.