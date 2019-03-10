Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is all set to receive $2 billion from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in next few days that would help in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The agreement for placement of the second tranche of US$ 2.0 billion by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been signed between the SBP and the ADFD. These funds are expected to be received shortly by SBP.

The ADFD in December had announced to deposit $3 billion (11 billion Dirhams) in the SBP’s account to enhance liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency at the bank on the request of government of Pakistan. The first tranche of US$ 1.0 billion had already been received by SBP in January 2019. The upcoming tranche of $2 billion would help in increasing the country foreign exchange reserves to $10 billion. The SBP’s held reserves are currently standing at US$8.116.5 billion.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves will remain under pressure during remaining months (March to June) in the ongoing fiscal year due to repayment of previous loans and interest payment.

According to an official of the Economic Affairs Division, the total repayment including principal and markup stands at around $4.59 billion which has to be paid in four months. Pakistan will repay over $500 million in March 2019, $1.34 billion in April 2019, $1.75 billion in May 2019 and over $1 billion in June 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan was facing a financing gap of $12 billion after taking into account all projections of dollar inflows during the current fiscal year 2018-19.

The incumbent government after coming into power had approached Saudi Arabia, UAE and China for bailout packages.

Saudi Arabia had announced $6 billion package for Pakistan, which included placing $3 billion cash deposits in the account of State Bank of Pakistan. In addition, KSA would also provide a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, worth up to $3 billion. The loan had been made available at 3.18 percent return.

The government had hoped that China would likely announce to deposit $2 to $3 billion in SBP’s account. However, the neighbouring country has not announced it as yet. Pakistan had already received three billion dollars from Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the deferred oil payment facility is also in the pipeline, which would reduce the pressure on the imports of the country.

The successful dealing with Saudi Arabia and UAE reduced pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Therefore, the government had refused to accept tough conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for new loan programme.

IMF had asked Pakistan to increase power and gas tariffs, further devaluing the currency, enhancing taxes and interest rates before going into fresh borrowing programme.

Both the sides are holding negotiations through video link regularly to narrow the differences on programme’s conditions. The IMF programme is important for Pakistan for restoring policy lending from World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

The multilateral sources like World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others will release the loan once Pakistan enters into IMF programme.