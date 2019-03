Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the provincial government will ensure protecting the rights of farmers.

In a statement in Lahore on Sunday, he said a long term policy is being pursued for development of agriculture sector that will produce far-reaching results.

The Chief Minister said approval has been given to provide certified cotton seeds to farmers that will increase yield of this crop.

He said indiscriminate action will be taken against manufacturers of spurious pesticides.