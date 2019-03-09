Share:

Rawalpindi-An illegal car parking has been set up outside Adiala Jail where a private man is involved in fleecing the visitors with alleged nexus of the officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority and Punjab Prisons Department, official sources revealed on Saturday. The owner of apparently fraud car parking has been identified as Rehan Ghafoor, son of Abdul Ghafoor, hailing from Lalazar, they said.

Meanwhile, Special Branch of Punjab Police has also submitted a detailed report about the daring fraud and submitted with Commissioner Rawalpindi and other authorities while recommending strict action against the private person, RDA and jail officials, the sources mentioned.

According to the sources, even after the RDA and other civic bodies removed all illegal car parking and encroachments in the city, open fleecing of public visiting Adiala Jail by a man with alleged connivance of RDA and jail officials has been detected under the nose of the district government.

Interestingly, the illegal car parking owner has erected a huge sign board outside the parking lot with the sign of “P” and mentioning the RDA in order to give impression that this parking is being owned by RDA, sources said.

“The management of illegal car parking is charging Rs30 from car/small vehicles while Rs50 to Rs100 from heavy vehicles and Rs20 are being charged from motorcyclists,” the sources said. The illegal car parking spreads over 4 to 5 kanals of land. The Adiala Jail authorities are suspected to have hand in gloves with the owner of illegal car parking lot, sources said. They said that no civic body had inked any agreement with the owner of the car parking.

Residents of the area as well as those coming from other areas to meet their jailed relatives complained that they were being fleeced by unknown people collecting parking fees forcefully. They said that the officials of Punjab Prison stationed outside the Jail guided them to take the vehicle to jail’s car parking.

“A few weeks ago, as I was parking my car opposite the jail at 6pm, a person approached me, saying I have to drive in to the parking and pay the parking fee.

I was surprised as parking fee was usually not charged at that hour. Suspecting something was amiss, I asked for his identity card.

He did show me a card showing himself as official of the RDA,” said Amjad Hussain, who came from Taxila to receive his relative released by Jail authorities.

“As to how Rs30 parking fee was being charged and who had authorised the attendants to issue these slips which do not bear the name of any contractor or the authority has to be ascertained,” said Amir.

Another vehicle owner said that some RDA and Punjab Prison Department officials were behind the illegal car parking mafia to male quick bucks. He asked the authorities to take action against the mafia involved in depriving visitors of money in name of parking fee. RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, however, when contacted by The Nation, said that RDA had not established any parking lot anywhere in the city except Fawara Chowk Parking Plaza.

He added that the agency had already received complaints against existence of an illegal car parking outside the Adiala Jail and action would be taken against the owners and others involved in looting public.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar did not respond to a message sent by this correspondent on his cell number asking about legality of the car parking outside the Jail or possibility of involvement of any jail official in the looting spree.