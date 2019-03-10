Share:

Indian government and media continue to spread disinformation to mislead the international community, and the Indian people, for domestic political gains, while trying to cover up its failures and resultant embarrassment.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan has categorically rejected false Indian allegations about the Pulwama attack.

It said Pakistan responded with maturity, responsibility and resolve in all domains including political, information and response to Indian act of military aggression.

The Foreign Office said Indian dossier on Pulwama attack is being examined and update on it will be shared in due course.

Regarding Indian allegations on terrorism, it said the whole world recognizes Pakistan’s successful fight against terrorism.