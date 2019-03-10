Share:

In occupied Kashmir, several prominent newspapers have published blank front pages today, to protest against denial of advertisements by Indian authorities to the valley-based two leading newspapers "Greater Kashmir" and "Kashmir Reader".

The authorities stopped advertisements to the two major dailies a day after the Pulwama attack.

Condemning the ban, the Kashmir Editors Guild said the media in Kashmir is one of the most professional and has retained its neutrality even at the cost of lives.

It said the professional capacities of Kashmir media have been acknowledged all over the world.