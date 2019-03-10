Share:

LAHORE - A joint exhibition of art work of world renowned Pakistani artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer and his upcoming Sri Lankan contemporary art protégé Mueen Saheed is underway at Billari Art Gallery in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Jimmy and art narrative expressionist Mueen Saheed have jointly organized the art exhibition which will continue for about a fortnight.

While interacting with artists, art lovers and people from other walks of life at the inaugural ceremony, Jimmy Engineer talked about his creative work, life and relationship with Sri Lanka.

He also availed the opportunity to project and highlight soft, positive, progressive and forward looking image of Pakistan and its people. Jimmy Engineer paintings are in private collections in almost every part of the world. Since 1976, he has created more than 3000 paintings, 1000 calligraphies, 1500 drawings. Additionally, about 700,000 prints of his paintings are also in private collections in more than 60 countries around the globe.

A painting of International Architectural Compositions by Jimmy Engineer is already on permanent display at the prestigious National Art Museum in Beijing, China since March 2018.

His two pencil drawings have also been recently selected for being put on permanent display at the Royal Ontario Museum of Canada in Ontario shortly.