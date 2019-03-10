Share:

KARACHI - The K-Electric teams along with Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) disconnected five residential connections in North Karachi Sector 11D, on account of unpaid dues more than Rs5.4 million.

During another raid in Baldia, Anjaam Colony, four residential consumers who had defaulted on electricity bills worth Rs5 million were also disconnected and illegal “kunda” connections were removed. Notices have been served to all defaulters. Failure to pay may result in penalty, as high as Rs6 million and imprisonment of up to 7 years.