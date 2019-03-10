Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s forest cover had increased by 4 percent, contributing to the fight against climate change.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared pictures of greenery in the province and wrote that the success of ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ had been unprecedented with public and private support.
“From nurseries to full forest areas, the success of Billion Tree Tsunami has been unprecedented with public and