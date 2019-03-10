Share:

LAHORE : Lahore Division with 215 points got the first position in Athletics during the two-day 64th Pakistan Railways Athletics Championship that concluded at the Railways Stadium, Ghari Shahu here on Saturday. Multan Division finished second with 178 points and Workshop Division achieved third position securing 137 points. Karachi Division got 4th position with 72 points. Workshop Division won the prestigious Walton Trophy for their overall performance during 2018-19. Lahore got second and Quetta grabbed third position. International Taekwondo athlete Muhammed Iqbal was declared as the best Sportsman and International Powerlifter athlete Twinkle Sohail was declared as the best Sportswomen of the 2018-2019.

Earlier, Pakistan Sports Board Vice-President Dr. Aftab Iqbal apprised the performance of Railways in national sports.

At close Minister Railways Sheikh Rasheed gave away prizes to the athletes. At that occasion Sultan Sikander Raja, Chairman/Secretary Railway Board, Railways Sports Board President Shahid Aziz, Secretary Anjum Shehzad, Sports Officer Tariq Mehmood and other officials were also present.

In his brief address, Sheik Rasheed appreciated the performance of participating athletes and asked them to work hard to bring laurels for Railways. He added that like Railway’s performance in the communication sector of Pakistan, the Railways sports would also put its name on the national circuit. He congratulated Railways Sports Board for the successful organization of Event.