The Supreme Court of Pakistan passed an order that universities cannot enroll students in their Law Departments until they qualify the Law Admission Test (LAT), which is conducted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

On SCoP’s order, the HEC had conducted the 1st Law admission test on 19th August 2018, but thousands of students couldn’t appear in it. For the confirmation of admission, the students need to qualify the test at any cost. The 2nd Law test was scheduled to be held on 10th of February, but unfortunately the test was postponed by the HEC. The overall law students in Pakistan are in dangerous troubles as from December till today, law classes have been stopped.

Here, a number of questions arise. Who is responsible for the wastage of student’s time? Why isn’t there an exact date for the test? When will HEC conduct the test, and is there anyone to solve this issue to save the education of law students? The students are urgently awaiting the confirmation of the Law Admission Test, which needs to be conducted as soon as possible.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, February 27.