LAHORE : League matches were decided on the opening day of the 3rd Service Tyres Women Sevens National Rugby Championship will roll into action under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union.

On Sunday (today), semi-final, final and position matches will be played. For the fifth and sixth place, Punjab Blues will take on Fata at 2.00 pm. In the semi-finals, Wapda will take on Punjab Greens and Army will play Sindh.

In the league matches played on Saturday, Wapda beat Sindh 24-0. Army beat Punjab Greens 17-0. Wapda beat Punjab Yellows 32-0. Army beat Fata 32-0. Sindh beat Punjab Blues 17-5. Punjab Greens beat Fata 17-0.

PRU chairman Fawzi Khawaja, Punjab Rugby president Zubair Shafi, representative of Pakistan Referees Association Zulfiqar, head coach Shakeel Ahmed, service manager Syed Mauzzam Ali Shah and several other players and officials witnessed the young girls play rugby.