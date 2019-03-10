Share:

LAHORE - Two motorcyclists shot a 25-year-old man dead at a busy crossing in the Kahna police precincts on early Saturday. The body was moved to morgue for autopsy.

Police investigators said the victim was identified as Tassawar Hussain, a resident of district Kasur.

Father of a baby boy, Hussain was on his way home when two motorcyclists stopped him at a busy crossing in Kahna. The gunmen opened fire on him and fled. Hussain sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

A police official told The Nation that Tassawar Hussain was killed by his brother-in-law Baqir Hussain. The resident of Pattoki, Tassawar Hussain had tied the knot with the sister of Baqir Hussain three years ago. He was residing along with his wife and a son at a rented house in Kahna.

The police registered a murder case against Baqir Hussain and his accomplice and launched the homicide investigation with no arrest made yet.

Man found dead at home

A 25-year-old man was found dead at his house in Harbanspura on early Saturday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Farhan Shah, a resident of New Karim Park. The family told the police that that Farhan Shah fell unconscious at home under mysterious circumstances. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. The police were investigating the death.

Tailor stabbed to death at PU

Unidentified people stabbed a 29-year-old tailor to death outside Hostel No 9 of the Punjab University’s New Campus in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified by police as Sohail, a resident of Jeevan Hana Pind in Garden Town. Sohail was working as a tailor at the boys hostel (No 1) of the Punjab University for the last three years. Sohail was going home by foot late Friday night when he came under attack.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.

The Muslim Town police registered a murder case against unidentified killers on the complaint Allah Ditta, brother-in-law of the deceased. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the killing.

Two DSPs suspended

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Saturday suspended the services of two Deputy Superintendents of Police.

A police spokesperson said both the DSPs were suspended on account of misconduct and inefficiency in official duties. Lodhran (Traffic Officer) DSP Muhammad Zubair Khan Bangash and Khanewal (Traffic Officer) DSP Fayyaz Hussain are directed to report to the Central Police Office.