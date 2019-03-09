Share:

RAWALPINDI - Directives have been issued to launch anti-dengue campaign at large scale in all districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi from March 11.

The areas located at confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Rawat, Expressway, IJ Principal Road and Pir Wadhai Road would be the main focus of this drive.

These areas have been placed in Focus No 1 categories.

Spray will be started from the month of April. Update meeting will be held one day in a week. No new duty will be taken from workers included in dengue team. The health officers have been authorised to employ more workers for the drive. Anti-dengue medicines will be supplied to allied hospitals in the next month.