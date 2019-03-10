Share:

RAWALPINDI - A customs court has declared Model Ayyan Ali a proclaimed offender in the currency smuggling case and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against her.

During hearing here on Saturday, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also ordered to confiscate her movable and immovable properties. The court also issued show cause notices to the two guarantors and gave orders to confiscate their surety bonds of worth Rs 5.5 lakhs.

Dismissing the appeal filed by the model’s counsel to grant her some more time to appear before the court, the judge expressed displeasure over Ayyan’s constant absence from the court. However, the case was adjourned till March 16.

Ayyan was arrested on March 14, 2015, at the Islamabad Airport while attempting to board a Dubai-bound flight while illegally carrying $500,000.